EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGMI. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,589.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2,037.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 296,124 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGMI opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.