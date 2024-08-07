EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

