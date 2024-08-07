EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average is $173.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

