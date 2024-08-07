EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $97,217,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after buying an additional 877,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,006,000 after buying an additional 418,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,471,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

