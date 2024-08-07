EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after buying an additional 393,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

