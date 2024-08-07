EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

