EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

