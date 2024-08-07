EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,816,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,542,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $26.21.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

