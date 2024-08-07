EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 70,385 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

