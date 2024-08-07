EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $218,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 178.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after acquiring an additional 535,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -105.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

