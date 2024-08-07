EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. EVgo traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 516,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,208,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.58.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. EVgo’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
