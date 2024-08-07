Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

