EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.04). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.04), with a volume of 13,219 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.85.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

