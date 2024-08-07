Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 262.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,532 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

