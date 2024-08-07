Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $121.29, but opened at $112.86. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 34,181 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.