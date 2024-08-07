Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Daniel Vidal Sells 10,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $18,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,734.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Expensify Trading Down 1.9 %

Expensify stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

