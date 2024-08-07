F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $19.25. F & M Bank shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

F & M Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

