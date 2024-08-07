F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $19.25. F & M Bank shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.
F & M Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter.
F & M Bank Announces Dividend
F & M Bank Company Profile
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F & M Bank
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.