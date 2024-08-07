F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 698.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $188.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $205.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

