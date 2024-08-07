Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) vs. Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Financial Contrast

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Brilliance China Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Brilliance China Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $786,000.00 145.53 -$431.74 million ($128.95) 0.00 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -105.70% -48.01% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.73, indicating that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

