FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $285.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 8,610.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 165,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,655,000 after buying an additional 185,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

