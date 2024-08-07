Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.05. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 171,984 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 200,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after buying an additional 2,981,907 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $899.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

