Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.25 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $607.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

