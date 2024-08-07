Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.