Financial Contrast: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Information Services Group and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Issuer Direct.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Information Services Group and Issuer Direct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $291.05 million 0.53 $6.15 million ($0.02) -158.50 Issuer Direct $31.72 million 1.11 $770,000.00 $0.20 45.95

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. Information Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Information Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Issuer Direct pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Information Services Group pays out -900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Issuer Direct pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Information Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -0.26% 7.81% 3.30% Issuer Direct 2.43% 9.01% 4.88%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Issuer Direct on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

