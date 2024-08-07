Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 367,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 367,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

