Financial Survey: Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) versus XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP)

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Europe and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XBP Europe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe N/A N/A -19.05% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A Maplebear 0 11 13 0 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XBP Europe and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Maplebear has a consensus target price of $41.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Maplebear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XBP Europe and Maplebear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe $164.12 million 0.23 -$11.05 million N/A N/A Maplebear $3.04 billion 2.73 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A

XBP Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maplebear.

Summary

Maplebear beats XBP Europe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.