FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stake Lowered by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FingerMotion worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 107.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FingerMotion Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNGR opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $106.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of -1.01. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 31.97% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

