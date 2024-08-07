First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director John Shireman Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) Director John Shireman acquired 500 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $15,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Shireman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of First Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. First Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $104.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

First Capital last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First Capital, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

