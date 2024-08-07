First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.98

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and traded as high as $34.50. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

