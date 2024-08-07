First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $42.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

INBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

