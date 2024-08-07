First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 1,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 64.07%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSEA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.