First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.71 and last traded at $65.94. 10,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $418.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $19,997,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 182.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,858,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.