First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 80,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 55,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 40.4% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

