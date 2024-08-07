First Watch Restaurant Group’s (FWRG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 302,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

