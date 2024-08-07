FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstService were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after buying an additional 76,503 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,488,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

FSV opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

