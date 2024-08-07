Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.26. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 101,130 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTK. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

