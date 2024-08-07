Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $61.00 at Truist Financial

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

FLR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $46.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth $52,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,441.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271,535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth $370,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.