Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIC

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,565,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.