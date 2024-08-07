FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FMC were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

