Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

