FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in FormFactor by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.9 %

FORM stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,182 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

