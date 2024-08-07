Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

