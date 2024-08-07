Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13 to $2.19 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.57.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

