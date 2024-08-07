Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.