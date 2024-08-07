Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.65 and last traded at 4.65. 22,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 77,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.48.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.89.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

