FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 340058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Up 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of FOX by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

