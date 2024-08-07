Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also

Dividend History for Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

