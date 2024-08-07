Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.
About Foxtons Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why AST SpaceMobile Stock is a Must-Watch in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.