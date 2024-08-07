Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $126.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.78. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.