Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Frontdoor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

