Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

FYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

